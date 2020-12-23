District sees 35 new COVID cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

23 December 2020 00:53 IST

No deaths reported for six days in a row

Visakhapatnam district reported 35 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 59,432 as on Tuesday.

No deaths were reported for sixth day in a row from the district and toll stands at 518. On December 16, two persons from the district succumbed to the virus.

Meanwhile, as many as 27 persons who were undergoing treatment for the virus were discharged or recovered in the last 24 hours.

According to the bulletin, the number of active cases and recoveries stands at 275 and 58,639 respectively.