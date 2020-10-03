District sees 297 new COVID cases, three deaths

The district reported 297 fresh COVID-19 infections and three deaths in the last 24 hours, according to a COVID-19 bulletin released on Friday.
With this, the cumulative tally of cases and deaths increased to 51,114 and 409 respectively.
According to the bulletin, 279 persons, who were undergoing treatment for the virus, recovered taking the total number of discharges to 46,886 and the active cases stand at 3,819.
Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar said that out of 717 clusters in the district, 50 are very active and 25 are active. The district administration has already denotified 192 clusters.
