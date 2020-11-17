District sees 25 new COVID cases, 2 deaths

The district recorded the lowest number of COVID-19 cases since July, here on Monday.

The number of positive cases recorded was 25, which was the lowest since July 1, taking the total count to 57,832.

“We have recorded about 1,000 to 1,200 cases on a daily basis in July and August and it dropped to 500 to 1,000 cases in September. In October, it dropped to 100 to 500 cases and in November it has dropped below 100. The decrease has been gradual,” said District COVID-19 Special Officer and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar.

The district also recorded two deaths, taking the toll to 496, since the outbreak of the pandemic in March, this year. The number of discharges on Monday was 60, taking the total number of discharges to 55,934. The number of active cases as on Monday evening was 1,402.

As on Monday, very active clusters in the district were 6, active clusters 19, dormant 294 and de-notified clusters were 627.