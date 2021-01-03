District sees 21 new cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

03 January 2021 00:51 IST

No deaths reported in 48 hours; 26 persons recover

The district reported 21 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative tally to 59,740 as on Saturday. Twenty-six persons, who were undergoing treatment, had also recovered from the coronavirus. The toll stands at 523 since no deaths were reported in the last 48 hours. The active cases and discharges stand at 238 and 58,979 respectively.

