Visakhapatnam

District sees 21 new cases

People standing in a queue to undergo tests at the ENT hospital in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

The district reported 21 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative tally to 59,740 as on Saturday. Twenty-six persons, who were undergoing treatment, had also recovered from the coronavirus. The toll stands at 523 since no deaths were reported in the last 48 hours. The active cases and discharges stand at 238 and 58,979 respectively.

Printable version | Jan 3, 2021 12:52:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/district-sees-21-new-cases/article33483545.ece

