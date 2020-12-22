District sees 20 new COVID cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

22 December 2020 01:30 IST

No deaths reported in the last 24 hours

The district recorded 20 new COVID-19 cases on Monday taking the total to 59,397, since the outbreak of the pandemic.

There were no deaths in the last 24 hours, which keeps the total death tally to 518.

Twenty-three persons who were infected with the coronavirus, have recovered, taking the total recoveries to 58,612.

For the first time since the outbreak of the virus, the daily infection rate has been below the 20-mark in December, said District COVID Special Officer and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar.