District sees 20 new COVID cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

16 December 2020 01:10 IST

No deaths reported for the third day in a row

No COVID-19 deaths were reported for the third day in a row in Visakhapatnam district. This scenario happened for the second time this month. The death toll stands at 516. The bulletin said that as many as 20 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 59,187, on Tuesday night. Twenty-one persons undergoing treatment for the coronavirus have recovered in the same period.

The active cases and recoveries were 215 and 58,456 respectively, as on Tuesday. Out of the total active cases, about 100 patients are being treated in hospitals while the rest have availed option of home quarantine.

Advertising

Advertising