Visakhapatnam

District sees 20 new COVID cases

No COVID-19 deaths were reported for the third day in a row in Visakhapatnam district. This scenario happened for the second time this month. The death toll stands at 516. The bulletin said that as many as 20 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 59,187, on Tuesday night. Twenty-one persons undergoing treatment for the coronavirus have recovered in the same period.

The active cases and recoveries were 215 and 58,456 respectively, as on Tuesday. Out of the total active cases, about 100 patients are being treated in hospitals while the rest have availed option of home quarantine.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 16, 2020 1:12:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/district-sees-20-new-covid-cases/article33340585.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY