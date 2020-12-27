Visakhapatnam

District sees 18 new COVID cases

Taking no chances: A doctor conducting tests at the ENT hospital in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

The district reported 18 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 59,538. The toll stands at 518 as no deaths were reported during the same period. A big relief for the Health Department officials is that no deaths have been reported in the last 10 days. The last death was reported on December 16. The bulletin also informed that the active cases and recoveries are 282 and 58,738 respectively.

