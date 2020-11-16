District sees 152 cases in 48 hours

VISAKHAPATNAM

16 November 2020 00:34 IST

Two persons succumb to coronavirus during the period; toll goes up to 494

As many as 152 fresh COVID-19 infections were reported in the last 48 hours in Visakhapatnam district, taking the case load to 57,807.

In the last 24 house, the district reported 57 new cases, said to be the second least single-day tally after July. On November 9, the district had reported only 42 cases.

Between Friday and Saturday, the number of COVID-19 infections reported were 95.

Two persons succumbed to the coronavirus since Friday night, taking the death toll to 494. Compared to the previous months, the death rate has declined. In the first 15 days of November, the district reported 16 deaths. In the same period last month, the number of deaths reported was 52.

Recovery rate has shown a marked increase since the past few weeks. Since Friday night to Sunday morning, as many as 194 persons have completely recovered from the virus. With 55, 874 recoveries as on Sunday, the recovery rate is at 96.6 %. Similarly, the number of active cases has further dropped to 1,439.