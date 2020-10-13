District sees 135 new cases, one death

VISAKHAPATNAM

13 October 2020 00:25 IST

Recoveries cross the 50,000-mark

The total number of discharges or recoveries from the COVID-19 mark crossed the 50,000-mark in the district on Monday.

With 305 persons undergoing treatment in hospitals, COVID care centres and at home isolation, recovering from the virus on Monday, the number has gone up to 50,097, said COVID Special Officer and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, the number of active cases on Monday stands at 2,623, with 135 new cases. This takes the total number of cases in the district to 53,163, since the outbreak of the pandemic. The district also recorded one death, taking the total count to 443.

This was for the first time in the last two months that the death toll was just one. On an average, the district was recording three to four deaths daily. In The district, very active clusters are nine, active clusters are 65, dormant are 244 and de-notified are 627.