Visakhapatnam

District sees 13 new COVID cases, 1 death

The district reported 13 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 59,579, as per the bulletin released on Monday. After almost 11 days, the district registered a COVID-19 death. According to the district bulletin, the death toll stands at 522.

