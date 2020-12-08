Visakhapatnam

District sees 12 new COVID cases, onedeath

The district recorded 12 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total count since the outbreak of the pandemic to 58,962.

The district also recorded one death and the total count has gone up to 514.

44 recovered

A total of 44 persons, who were undergoing treatment at COVID hospitals or home isolation have recovered, taking the total recovery count to 58,119. With this, the active cases have dropped to 329.

According to District COVID Special Officer and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar, the cases have dropped significantly from November and this is a healthy trend.

