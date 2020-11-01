District sees 113 cases, 2 deaths

Vizag records 5,785 cases in October, lowest tally since June

With a significant fall in COVID-19 cases during October, the mood in the district administration is upbeat. In the month, the total cases reported were 5,785, which is very low when compared to those reported in the past three months. This was the lowest single month tally since June. As many as 77 persons died due to the coronavirus in October.

In July, the district reported 10,277 cases and 86 deaths. In August, 25,929 cases and 167 deaths were reported.

In September, as many as 13,434 COVID-19 cases were reported and 143 persons died.

Statistics suggest that on an average, 447 cases reported from the district every day during September. But in October, average cases reported every day were 186. Most of the hospitals are having empty beds. The State nodal COVID-19 hospital had just five beds occupied as on Saturday.

“Definitely the number of cases have seen a decline, but the virus still persists. With winter setting in, people need to be more cautious. The Health Department is fearing a second wave. One must not forget the basic precautions to be taken,” said a senior officer from the district. He said that November is also expected to see decline in cases further if precautions are followed strictly.

Meanwhile, as per the State COVID-19 bulletin released on Saturday evening, the district reported 113 new cases in the last 24 hours. Two persons succumbed to the coronavirus in the same period. As many as 174 persons have been recovered.

As on Saturday, the number of active cases and recoveries stands at 2,023 and 53,824 respectively.