Visakhapatnam

District sees 10 new COVID cases

After a span of almost eight months, the number of active COVID-19 cases decreased below 100 in Visakhapatnam district on Friday.

The district reported 10 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 60,351. The death toll stands at 534, as no death was reported in the last 24 hours, as per the bulletin.

According to the officials, the number of active cases is 97. Meanwhile, the recovery rate is hovering around 98.9% and the number of discharges stands at 59,720.

