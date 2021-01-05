Visakhapatnam

District sees 10 new COVID cases

The district recorded 10 new COVID-19 cases taking the total tally to 59,770, since the outbreak of the pandemic in March. There were no new deaths in the last 24 hours, which keeps total death tally to 524. Meanwhile, 13 persons undergoing treatment were discharged or declared COVID-19 negative, which takes the discharges to 59,023 and active cases to 223.

