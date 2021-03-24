District reports 81 new cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

24 March 2021 01:09 IST

One more person succumbs to coronavirus

The district reported as many as 81 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative tally to 61,148 in the district as on Tuesday. This is the highest single-day tally in this year so far, surpassing the day tally of March 20, when 70 infections were reported.

The death toll also increased to 541 after death of one person in the last 24 hours.

This is the second COVID-19 death in this month. It may be noted that on March 1, the number of active cases in the district was just 21. But, on Tuesday, the number has gone up to 359.

As many as 268 infections were reported in February. However, in March till date, 608 new infections were reported. In the last four days (since March 20), the number of cases reported was 244.

According to District Medical & Health Officer P. Suryanarayana, almost all the cases are from urban areas only. Madhurawada, Arilova, Nakkavanipalem, Gajuwaka, Kanithi, Maharanipeta and a few other areas are reporting cases. Many cases were found after tracing contacts. Most of the cases are being treated in home only and they are asymptomatic, he added.