District reports 67 new COVID cases, no deaths

VISAKHAPATNAM

22 November 2020 01:13 IST

The district has reported fewer than 100 COVID-19 cases for the 13th day in a row.

In the last 24 hours as on Saturday, the district reported 67 fresh infections taking the cumulative tally to 58,141. No deaths were occurred in the same period, according to the bulletin released by the district administration.

As many as 92 persons have recovered from the virus by undergoing treatment.

The number of active cases falls to 1,257 and recoveries increased to 56,384.

Very active clusters still stand at zero, while there are 11 active and 318 dormant clusters in the district.