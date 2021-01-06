Visakhapatnam

District reports 41 new infections, 1 more death

The district reported 41 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 59,811, according to the bulletin released on Tuesday.

The death toll also rose to 525 as one more person succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours. As many as 31 persons undergoing treatment for the virus have recovered taking the total number of recoveries to 59,054. The number of active cases stands at 232, according to the officials.

