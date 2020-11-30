District reports 36 new COVID cases and two deaths

VISAKHAPATNAM

30 November 2020 00:19 IST

127 persons recover from coronavirus

The district reported 36 fresh COVID-19 infections and two deaths in the last 24 hours, as on Sunday evening.

This is said to be the third least number of COVID-19 cases reported in a day after November 23 (21) and November 16 (25). This is for the fifth time, the single-day tally was less than 50 cases and consecutively for 21 days, the day tally was less than 100.

The case load has increased to 58,664 and the death toll to 509 according to the bulletin. According to the State COVID-19 bulletin, out of seven deaths reported between Saturday and Sunday morning, two were reported from Visakhapatnam district.

As many as 127 persons undergoing treatment for the virus have recovered.

The recoveries have further increased to 57,274, and active cases have dropped to 881.