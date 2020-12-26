Visakhapatnam

District reports 28 new COVID cases, no deaths

The district reported 28 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 59,520 as on Friday, according to the bulletin released by Special Officer for COVID-19 P.V. Sudhakar. The toll stands at 518, as the district has not reported any COVID-19 death since December 16. As many as 30 persons undergoing treatment for the virus were discharged or completely recovered. The number of active cases and recoveries is 284 and 58,718 respectively.

