District reports 244 new cases and two deaths

VISAKHAPATNAM

25 October 2020 01:03 IST

210 persons recover from coronavirus

The district reported 244 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the bulletin released on Saturday evening. With the new cases, the cumulative tally has gone up to 55,449 and the death toll to 468. As many as 210 persons, who were affected with COVID-19, have been discharged or recovered.As on Saturday, the total number of active cases and recoveries stands at 2,338 and 52,643 respectively.

Out of 321 clusters in the district, nine are very active and 16 are active. As many as 296 clusters were identified as dormant.

Advertising

Advertising

It may be remembered that the district administration has already de-notified 627 clusters