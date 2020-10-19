District reports 218 new cases and one more death

209 persons recover from coronavirus

The district reported 218 new COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours according to the bulletin issued on Sunday evening.

Over 95% recovery

The new cases take the cumulative tally to 54,318 and the death toll to 458.

As many as 209 persons who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 have recovered in the last 24 hours. With the latest discharges, the total number of recoveries in the district stands at 51,669, which is about 95.12 %.

As on date, active cases in the district are 2,191.

According to the Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar, out of 316 clusters in the district, four are very active and 64 are active. As many as 248 clusters are dormant.

Already 627 clusters were de-notified. Officials said that more clusters may be de-notified by the end of the month.