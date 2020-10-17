District reports 206 new cases, one death

VISAKHAPATNAM

17 October 2020 00:30 IST

170 persons recover from coronavirus

As many as 206 fresh COVID-19 infections were reported from various parts of the district taking the cumulative tally to 53,896 in the last 24 hours, by Friday afternoon. The death toll rose to 454 as one more person died due to the coronavirus in the same period, according to the bulletin released by the district administration.

Home quarantine

As many as 170 persons, who were undergoing treatment in various hospitals, COVID-19 care centres and under home isolation, recovered. With the new discharges, the number of discharges or recoveries stands at 51,298 in the district and active cases at 2,144. It was learnt almost 60% to 70% of patients are availing the home quarantine facility in the district.

Advertising

Advertising

Among the 316 clusters in the district, four are very active and 64 are active and 248 clusters are dormant, said Special Officer for COVID-19 P.V. Sudhakar. It may be remembered that 627 clusters were already de-notified.

‘Increase IEC activities’

Meanwhile District Collector V. Vinay Chand has asked the officials to increase Information Education and Communication (IEC) activities, especially in those mandals of rural areas which have been reporting more cases.

He conducted a review meet with Special Officer for COVID-19 P.V. Sudhakar, Joint Collector Arun Babu, District Medical & Health Officer P.S. Surya Narayana. The District Collector also asked them to focus on rural areas and instructed them to increase testing capacity.