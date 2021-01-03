Visakhapatnam

District reports 20 new COVID-19 infections

People getting registered for COVID tests at the ENT hospital in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

As many as 20 new COVID-19 infections reported in the district, in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 59,760 as on Sunday. The toll rises to 524, as the district reported one death in the last 24 hours. This is the first COVID-19 death reported in 2021.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries crossed the 59,000-mark, after 31 more persons, undergoing treatment, were discharged from the hospitals. As on Sunday, the number of recoveries stands at 59,010. Similarly, the number of active cases is 226.

