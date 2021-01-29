Visakhapatnam

District reports 19 new COVID infections

The district reported 19 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 60,245, as on Friday. Accoding to the bulletin, no deaths were reported and 20 persons, who were undergoing treatment for the coronavirus, recovered in the last one day. The death toll stands at 533. The number of active cases and recoveries stands at 127 and 59,585 respectively.

