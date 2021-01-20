District reports 18 new COVID cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

20 January 2021 00:58 IST

After a string of single digit day tallies, the district reported 18 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 60,063, according to the bulletin released on Tuesday. The bulletin also confirmed that 26 persons, who were undergoing treatment for the coronavirus, recovered and the death toll stands at 531 as no deaths were reported. The number of active cases and recoveries is 141 and 59,391 respectively.

Advertising

Advertising