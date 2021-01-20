Visakhapatnam

District reports 18 new COVID cases

After a string of single digit day tallies, the district reported 18 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 60,063, according to the bulletin released on Tuesday. The bulletin also confirmed that 26 persons, who were undergoing treatment for the coronavirus, recovered and the death toll stands at 531 as no deaths were reported. The number of active cases and recoveries is 141 and 59,391 respectively.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 20, 2021 1:01:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/district-reports-18-new-covid-cases/article33613308.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY