District reports 168 new cases, three deaths

The district reported 168 new COVID-19 infections and three deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the bulletin released on Tuesday.

The new cases take the cumulative tally to 53,331 and the death toll to 446.

As many as 468 persons were discharged or recovered from the coronavirus.

The recoveries have increased to 50,565 further reducing the active cases to 2,320.

Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar said that out of 318 clusters in the district, nine are very active and 65 are active.

As many as 627 clusters were already de-notified in the district.