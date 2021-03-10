District reports 15 new COVID-19 cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

10 March 2021 01:06 IST

The district reported 15 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the bulletin released on Tuesday, taking the tally to 60,654. It may be noted that since March 2, the district has reported 82 new infections. The bulletin also stated that the toll stands at 539 as there was no death reported in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the number of recoveries and active cases stands at 60,046 and 69 respectively.

