Visakhapatnam

District reports 114 COVID cases, one death

A doctor and a health staff conducting COVID test from inside a bus in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

The district reported 114 new COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours, according to the district COVID-19 bulletin released on Wednesday evening.

With the new cases, the cumulative tally increased to 55,941 and the death toll to 473.As many as 141 persons, undergoing treatment for the coronavirus, recovered in the last 24 hours.

With the new cases and discharges, the total number of active and recoveries is 2,148 and 53,320 respectively.

As on date, the district has 319 clusters. Out of them, six are very active, 19 active and 294 are dormant.

As many as 627 clusters were de-notified by the district administration.

