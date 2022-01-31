Visakhapatnam

District records three deaths and 853 new COVID cases

Social distancing goes for a toss as a large number of people gather at the fishing harbour in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak
Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM 31 January 2022 00:49 IST
Updated: 31 January 2022 00:49 IST

Active cases are 9,937

After almost two weeks, the single-day tally of COVID-19 was under the 1,000-mark in Visakhapatnam district on Sunday.

In the last 24 hours ending Sunday morning, the district recorded 853 new infections, according to the COVID-19 State Bulletin. During the same time period, three more persons, who were undergoing treatment for the virus, have succumbed to the virus.

Advertising
Advertising

The number of active cases has come below the 1,000-mark and stands at 9,937.

Comments
More In Visakhapatnam
Visakhapatnam
Read more...