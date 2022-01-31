District records three deaths and 853 new COVID cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

31 January 2022 00:49 IST

Active cases are 9,937

After almost two weeks, the single-day tally of COVID-19 was under the 1,000-mark in Visakhapatnam district on Sunday.

In the last 24 hours ending Sunday morning, the district recorded 853 new infections, according to the COVID-19 State Bulletin. During the same time period, three more persons, who were undergoing treatment for the virus, have succumbed to the virus.

The number of active cases has come below the 1,000-mark and stands at 9,937.