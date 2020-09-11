District records 6 more deaths

Samples being collected at a health centre for coronavirus in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

11 September 2020 23:21 IST

413 new cases take tally to 43,561; 529 patients discharged

With 413 news infections reported on Friday, the district COVID-19 cumulative tally stands at 43,561 in Visakhapatnam. Six more persons died due to the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 316.

The district also saw 529 persons discharged/recovered from the virus on Friday, as per the COVID-19 bulletin.

According to the COVID-19 bulletin released by the Special officer for COVID-19 P.V. Sudhakar, the number of active and recovered cases in the district is 5,385 and 37,860 respectively. He said that there were 118 very active and 55 active clusters. A total of 192 clusters were denotified by the district administration.