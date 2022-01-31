District records one death, 340 new COVID cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

31 January 2022 18:05 IST

While consistent drop in cases is a good sign, people need to be cautious, say doctors

After a very sharp spike in COVID-19 cases for about a week, early signs of the curve tapering down is visible in the district.

Immediately after the Sankranti festival, the district saw a sharp rise in cases and the daily count hovered around 1,900 to 2,200 cases, with the positivity rate being around 39%.

Advertising

Advertising

From January 20 to about January 25, the positivity rate surpassed 39%, as per the Daily District COVID report. On January 22 it was 39.91%, On January 23 it was 39.92%, on January 24 it was 34.85% and on January 25 it was 39.96%.

The decline started from January 26, when it dropped to 33.40%. Form then on to January 29, the positivity rate was around 29%, which indicates a drop by about 10%, said a senior doctor from King George Hospital (KGH).

The positivity rate further dropped to 25.56% on January 30 and to 19.74%, as on Monday (January 31).

During the last 24 hours ending Monday morning, the district recorded the lowest number of cases in the last 20 days. The district recorded 340 cases, taking the total case load to 1,87,927. The district also recorded one death during the same period to take the total death count to 1,143.

The active cases that were 17,290 on January 25, have dropped down to 8,550 as on Monday.

The consistent drop in cases over the last few days is an indication for the sliding of the curve, but it is a bit to early to talk about the trend. The third wave is a very sensitive one and a small public event can spur up the cases, as the transmissibility rate is very high, said former Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar.

Though the medical fraternity expressed satisfaction on the drop in cases, they cautioned that this was the time when one needs to be more careful.

‘Most crucial phase’

It was estimated that the cases will come down from the end of January and by mid February it will gradually taper down. But from the past experience, it is seen that this is the most crucial phase of the waves in this pandemic and we cannot let our guard down, said K. Rambabu, Director of Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS).

The best way to kill this wave is to follow the COVID protocol very strictly at this juncture such as wearing of good mask, avoiding public gathering and maintaining social distancing norms, he said.

The parents should also see that children above 15 years are vaccinated and the eligible should get the booster jab done, said Dr Sudhakar. “A sizeable vaccinated population can fight back the virus and see that the potency of the virus weakens and there is no further stronger mutations,” he added.