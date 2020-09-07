Visakhapatnam

District records four more COVID-19 deaths, 387 new cases

The district recorded one of the least number of COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, in the recent times, on Monday.

With the recording of 387 cases, the total tally of positive cases have gone up to 41,904. This has been lowest in the last 40 to 50 days, said health officials.

The district also recorded four deaths, taking the tally to 293. The number of discharges stand at 605, taking the total to 35,846.

According to COVID-19 Special Officer and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar, the number of very active clusters are 61, active clusters are 55, dormant are 601 and denotified are 192.

