District records five more deaths

As many as 998 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported on Saturday, taking the district tally to 18,944. Five more persons succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 126.
On a brighter side, as many as 1,379 persons have been discharged from COVID-19 hospitals and COVID-19 Care Centres on Saturday. The total number of active cases is 7,668 and discharged is 11,150, as per the district COVID-19 bulletin.
Officials say that more than 1.83 lakh tests have been conducted in the district till date.
According to Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College, P.V. Sudhakar, the total number of clusters in the district is 851. Among them, the total number of very active clusters is 134. The number of active and dormant clusters is279 and 438 respectively. Already 39 clusters have been denotified, he said.
For information regarding tests in Visakhapatnam, citizens can contact Control Room 0891-2501233 or 0891-2501244.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath