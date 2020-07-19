District records biggest single-day spike with 193 new cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

19 July 2020 23:13 IST

Two more persons succumb to coronavirus; toll rises to 51

As many as 193 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from the district, taking the tally to 2,934 on Sunday. This is the biggest single-day spike the district has ever recorded since March. Meanwhile, the death toll increased to 51, as two more persons succumbed to the coronavirus.

As many as 99 persons, who were undergoing treatment, have been discharged from various COVID-19 hospitals and COVID-19 Care Centres.

With the new cases, the total number of active cases stands at 1,004 and the number of persons discharged is 1,879. According to Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar, with the new cases, Ambedkar Nagar, Bakkannapalem, Carpenters’ Colony, Deendayalpuram, Jaya Bharat Nagar-2, Karasa police quarters, Lakshmi Narayana Nagar, Lalitha Nagar, Mandavari Veedhi (Dondaparthy) and a few other areas have been declared as new clusters on Sunday.

161 very active clusters

The total number of very active clusters are 161 and the number of active and dormant clusters are 203 and 183 respectively. Already 39 clusters have been de-notified, he said.

All the government sectors have been affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A number of employees in the Collector’s Office, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), postal services, all major temples have tested COVID-19 positive, ever since the government had relaxed lockdown.

At least 15 police personnel, including Station House Officers (SHOs), have tested positive in the city. Employees of various offices are apprehensive to attend to their duties as cases are increasing, despite taking all precautions.

A few media persons from the city have also tested positive. Journalist organisations have been condemning the hosting of press conferences by some local political leaders. The media personnel also feel that it is not at all safe to organise lunch/breakfasts during the press conferences, which could lead to overcrowding.

A reporter from an electronic media channel said that even Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Opposition leader N. Chandrababu Naidu have never organised press conferences in the view of the pandemic, but were issuing recorded messages.

The partymen should emulate them and stop holding press conferences as otherwise reporters from electronic media channels have to attend to provide live telecast, he said. A senior journalist said that local leaders from various political parties should think of using webinars and other forms of social media to convey their message to the media.