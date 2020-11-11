Visakhapatnam

District records 97 new COVID cases and 1 death

Akshaya Patra, an NGO, serving food to people outside the COVID Chest Hospital in Visakhapatnam.   | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

The district reported 97 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, as on Tuesday afternoon, taking the total number of cases to 57,426 since the pandemic broke out in March.

The death toll also rose to 488 after one more person succumbed to the coronavirus. A total of 111 persons undergoing treatment for coronavirus, recovered on Tuesday.

With this, the number of active cases decreased to 1,558. The recoveries have increased to 55,380, nearly 96.4 % of the total cases.

As on date, the district has 319 clusters among which six are very active, 19 active and 294 are dormant.

Already 627 clusters were denotified by the district administration.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 11, 2020 12:58:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/district-records-97-new-covid-cases-and-1-death/article33070297.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY