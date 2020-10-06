District records 4 more deaths, 138 new cases

The district recorded the lowest number of COVID-19 cases since mid of July, in the last 24 hours, here on Monday.
The number of COVID-19 positive cases were 138, taking the total to 51,699 and active cases to 3,172.
The district also recorded four deaths, taking the total death count since the outbreak of the pandemic to 420. The number of discharges and recoveries on Monday was 299, taking the total discharges to 48,107.
According to COVID Special Officer and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar, there are 13 very active, 55 active and 239 dormant clusters. The de-notified clusters are 627.
