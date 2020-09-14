District records 390 new cases, lowest in the last 45 days

The district recorded the lowest of 390 COVID-19 positive cases on Monday in the last 45 days.
From a high of 1,227 cases on August 2, around 950 cases were reported per day in the last month.
The last lowest was on July 28, when 282 cases were recorded. “On July 29, we recorded 841 cases and since then we have been seeing a spike,” said District COVID Special Officer and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar.
With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 44,950, ever since the outbreak of the pandemic. The number of active cases in the district also stands at 5,309.
On the Monday, 506 persons who were being treated at COVID hospitals, COVID Care Centres and at home, were declared free from the coronavirus. With the discharges on Monday, the total number has gone up to 39,309. The deaths due to COVID-19 have also gone up to 332 with five more deaths being reported on Monday.
As on Monday, the total number of very active clusters are 80, active clusters 86, dormant 552 and denotified 192. The district has been seeing a drop in daily cases in this month, and health officials are hoping that the trend would continue.
