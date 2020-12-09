Visakhapatnam

District records 36 new COVID cases

The district recorded 36 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total count to 58,998.

According to the district COVID bulletin, there was no death during the same period, keeping the count to 514.

A total of 75 persons, who were undergoing treatment at various COVID hospitals and home isolation, have recovered, taking the total count of recoveries to 58,194.

According to District COVID Special Officer and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar, the active cases have further dropped to 290.

