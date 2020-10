District records 289 new cases and three more deaths

People waiting for result after getting tested for COVID-19 at a health centre in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

VISAKHAPATNAM

11 October 2020 00:33 IST

322 persons recover from coronavirus

The district recorded 289 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 52,838.

There are now 2,824 active cases in the district on Saturday.

Three more persons died on Saturday taking the total toll to 439.

8 very active clusters

Meanwhile, 322 persons were discharged from COVID hospitals, COVID Care centres and those on home isolation, taking the total number of discharges to 49,575.

There eight very active clusters and 64 active clusters in the district.

Similarly, there are 245 dormant clusters and 627 clusters were denotified till now in the district.