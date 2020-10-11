VisakhapatnamVISAKHAPATNAM 11 October 2020 00:33 IST
Comments
District records 289 new cases and three more deaths
Updated: 11 October 2020 00:33 IST
322 persons recover from coronavirus
The district recorded 289 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 52,838.
There are now 2,824 active cases in the district on Saturday.
Three more persons died on Saturday taking the total toll to 439.
8 very active clusters
Meanwhile, 322 persons were discharged from COVID hospitals, COVID Care centres and those on home isolation, taking the total number of discharges to 49,575.
There eight very active clusters and 64 active clusters in the district.
Similarly, there are 245 dormant clusters and 627 clusters were denotified till now in the district.
More In Visakhapatnam
Read more...