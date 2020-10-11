Visakhapatnam

District records 289 new cases and three more deaths

People waiting for result after getting tested for COVID-19 at a health centre in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

The district recorded 289 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 52,838.

There are now 2,824 active cases in the district on Saturday.

Three more persons died on Saturday taking the total toll to 439.

8 very active clusters

Meanwhile, 322 persons were discharged from COVID hospitals, COVID Care centres and those on home isolation, taking the total number of discharges to 49,575.

There eight very active clusters and 64 active clusters in the district.

Similarly, there are 245 dormant clusters and 627 clusters were denotified till now in the district.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 11, 2020 12:33:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/district-records-289-new-cases-and-three-more-deaths/article32824013.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY