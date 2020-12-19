District records 28 new COVID cases

The district reported 28 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the COVID-19 bulletin released on Friday, taking the tally to 59,290.
Among the new cases, five cases were reported from the agency areas, it was learnt. Officials said that these five cases were reported out of 383 tests conducted.
As many as 87 persons, who were undergoing treatment for the coronavirus, have been recovered from the virus in the last three days.
The number of deaths stands at 518, as no deaths were reported in the last 48 hours.
As on Friday, the active cases and discharges reported are 229 and 58,543 respectively.
