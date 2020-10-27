District records 272 new COVID cases, 3 deaths in 48 hours

The district recorded 272 fresh COVID-19 positive cases in the last 48 hours, taking the total count to 55,721 cases, here on Monday.
During the same period, three deaths were also recorded taking the count to 471.
As per the district COVID-19 health release, 357 persons affected with the virus were discharged or recovered in the last 48 hours, taking the total discharges to 53,000. The active cases are 2,250.
Out of 321 clusters in the district, nine are very active and 16 are active. As many as 296 clusters were identified as dormant.
It may be remembered that the district administration has already de-notified 627 clusters.
