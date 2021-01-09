Visakhapatnam

District records 25 new COVID cases

The district recorded 25 new COVID-19 positive cases taking the total number of cases to 59,898 and active cases to 219 here on Friday. There were no deaths in the last 24 hours, which keeps the total death tally to 526, since the outbreak of the pandemic in March last year.

According to the health bulletin, 26 persons were discharged or have recovered, taking the total recoveries to 59,153, in the district.

