District records 222 new cases and three more deaths

As many as 222 new COVID-19 infections were reported in the district during the last 24 hours taking the COVID-19 cumulative tally to 51,561 since the pandemic broke out, according to the COVID-19 bulletin released on Sunday.
The death toll also rose to 416 as three more persons succumbed to the coronavirus.
A total of 403 persons, who were undergoing treatment, recovered according to the bulletin. This takes the total number of discharges or recoveries to 47,808 and further reduces the active cases to 3,337.
Special officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar said that out of 307 clusters in the district, 34 are very active and 48 are active.
As many as 627 clusters were denotified.
