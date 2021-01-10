VisakhapatnamVISAKHAPATNAM 10 January 2021 00:42 IST
Comments
District records 21 new COVID cases
Updated: 10 January 2021 00:42 IST
No deaths reported in the last 48 hours
The district recorded 21 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 59,919, in the last 24 hours. The active cases have also dropped from 219 to 216.
No deaths were recorded in the last 48 hours, keeping the death count to 526. In the last 24 hours, 24 persons affected with the virus were discharged or have recovered, taking the total discharges to 59,177.
More In Visakhapatnam
Read more...