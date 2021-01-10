Visakhapatnam

District records 21 new COVID cases

The district recorded 21 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 59,919, in the last 24 hours. The active cases have also dropped from 219 to 216.

No deaths were recorded in the last 48 hours, keeping the death count to 526. In the last 24 hours, 24 persons affected with the virus were discharged or have recovered, taking the total discharges to 59,177.

