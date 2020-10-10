District records 159 new cases and four deaths

209 persons recover from coronavirus

District reported 159 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the COVID-19 bulletin released on Friday evening.

The new cases take the tally to 52,549 and the death toll to 436 in the district.

As many as 209 persons, undergoing treatment under home isolation, COVID-19 care centres and hospitals, recovered in the last 24 hours. With the new discharges, the total recoveries stand at 49,253 till date and active cases have further dropped to 2,860.

The district has 317 clusters, including eight very active and 64 active.

The Health Department officials appealed to the public to continue taking precautions without fail. They cautioned that cases may rise again if precautions are ignored.